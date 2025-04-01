'NYPD Blue' star Kim Delaney won't face criminal charges, LA DA says

No criminal charges will be filed against former "NYPD Blue" actress Kim Delaney and her partner James Morgan following their arrests stemming from an alleged domestic dispute in Marina del Rey over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Prosecutors declined to file charges against Delaney and Morgan, citing "insufficient evidence" in each case.

Both have been released from custody.

On Saturday, Delaney was booked on suspicion of assault and Morgan on suspicion of spousal battery, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Morgan was released on $20,000 bond the same day, while Delaney was released Tuesday, jail records showed.

The backstory:

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reported Monday that Delaney and Morgan had been in a days-long argument that allegedly turned physical Friday night.

According to TMZ, Delaney called the sheriff's department when Morgan returned to the residence Saturday. Morgan claimed to deputies that Delaney had tried to hit him with her car.

Two weeks ago, Delaney posted a photo of herself cuddled up to Morgan with a caption that reads, "Pure love."

In October, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary together.

Delaney, who has also appeared in a handful of shows such as "The O.C," "Army Wives," "All My Children" and "Chicago Fire," appeared on "NYPD Blue" from 1995 to 2003.