Kevin Verville Jr.: Baby kidnapped 45 years ago may be alive

The Brief Kevin Verville Jr. was kidnapped as a baby in 1980. Officials believe Verville may still be alive and the now-45-year-old may have no idea that he had been away from his birth family his entire life. A $50,000 reward has been offered by the FBI for tips that leads to the kidnapper's arrest.



A baby kidnapped 45 years ago near San Diego is believed to be alive.

What we know:

In a press conference, officials believe Kevin Verville Jr., who would be 45 in 2025, might be out and about not having any idea that he's been away from his birth family his entire life.

"Baby Kevin" was 17 days old in 1980 when a woman came into his birth family's home in an off-base housing near Camp Pendleton and took off with Kevin Jr.

Officials say the alleged kidnapper had a tattoo on her left hand between her index finger and left thumb.

The photo of baby Kevin on the left. Right: Photo rendition of what a 45-year-old Kevin Verville Jr. would look like.

A $50,000 reward has been offered by the FBI for any tip that leads to the arrest of the kidnapper.

Those with information on Kevin Verville Jr. is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324, or visit tips.fbi gov.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.