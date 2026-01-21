Federal agents involved in shooting in LA's Willowbrook area

The Brief Agents with the Department of Homeland Security were involved in a shooting during an immigration enforcement operation in Willowbrook early Wednesday. No one was shot, and all suspects are currently in custody. Federal agencies have not yet identified the suspects involved.



An investigation is underway into a shooting involving federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. near Mona Boulevard and 126th Street in the Willowbrook area, according to the sheriff's department.

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security were conducting a targeted operation involving the pursuit of a vehicle that ended up crashing, officials said.

When agents approached the car to detain the suspects, shots were fired, according to authorities.

The suspect was not hit.

SkyFOX was over the scene where a white car was found with a broken windshield, front-end damage, and deployed airbags, suggesting a collision took place.

Sheriff's deputies along with California Highway Patrol officers blocked roads in the area of Mona Boulevard and 126th Street briefly, but the scene was cleared by 9 a.m.

All suspects involved are currently in custody.

What we don't know:

While federal involvement has been confirmed, authorities have not yet released the specific details of what led to the shooting or how many rounds were fired.

It remains unclear if the suspects were armed or if the damage to the white car was a result of the enforcement tactic.

Federal agencies have not yet identified the suspects or the specific nature of the immigration charges they were facing.

What's next:

The investigation has been handed over to federal authorities, who will conduct an internal review of the discharge of service weapons.

Further details are expected to be released by the Department of Homeland Security.