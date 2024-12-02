Kerry Washington's Hollywood Walk of Fame star to be unveiled

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Monday honoring Kerry Washington for a television career highlighted by her starring role in the 2012-18 ABC political thriller "Scandal."

"Scandal" creator Shonda Rhimes and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry are set to join Washington in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6258 Hollywood Blvd. in front of W Hollywood hotel.

The ceremony comes 18 days before her latest film, "The Six Triple Eight" premieres on Netflix. It was written and directed by Perry, who also was among the producers of the film inspired by only Women's Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in World War II. Washington is also among the executive producers.

All Walk of Fame ceremonies are streamed on its website and can later be seen on its YouTube channel.

The star is the 2,797th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

The south side of Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from Vine Street to Argyle Avenue from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accommodate the ceremony.

Kerry Washington at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Born Jan. 31, 1977, in the New York City borough The Bronx, Washington acted in plays at the all-girls Manhattan private school The Spence School, from which she graduated from in 1994. Washington got her first television credit in the 1994 "ABC Afterschool Special," "Magical Make-Over."

Washington's other early television credits included a recurring role on the 2001-02 A&E Network legal drama "100 Centre Street" and appearances on "NYPD Blue" and "Law & Order."

Washington made her film debut in the 2000 coming of age drama "Our Song." She played the girlfriend of Chris Rock's character in the 2002 action comedy "Bad Company" and was the female lead in the Spike Lee-directed 2004 independent comedy-drama "She Hate Me."

Washington played the wife of legendary entertainer Ray Charles (Jamie Foxx) in the 2004 film biography "Ray." Her other pre-"Scandal" film credits include "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "The Last King of Scotland," portraying a wife of Ugandan President Idi Amin (Forest Whitaker), the superhero film "Fantastic Four," and its sequel, "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer."

Washington received outstanding lead actress in a drama Emmy nominations in 2013 and 2014 for her portrayal of crisis manager Olivia Pope in "Scandal."

Washington received outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie Emmy nominations in 2016 for her portrayal of law professor Anita Hill in the 2016 HBO film about the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas and in 2020 for the Hulu miniseries "Little Fires Everywhere," where she played a talented artist who works part time as a waitress.

Washington has five Emmy nominations as a producer, winning in 2020 for outstanding live variety special for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: `All in the Family' and `Good Times."'

Her other producing nominations were for outstanding television movie for "Confirmation" in 2016 and "American Son" in 2020, outstanding limited series for "Little Fires Everywhere" and outstanding live variety special for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: `The Facts of Life' and `Diff'rent Strokes."'

Washington's recent acting credits include the recurring voice role of fourth-grade teacher Rayshelle Peyton in the long-running Fox animated comedy "The Simpsons," the 2023-24 Netflix comedy-drama "UnPrisoned" and the 2022 Netflix fantasy film "The School for Good and Evil."

Washington recently completed production on the third installment in the "Knives Out" film series, "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," set to stream on Netflix in 2025.