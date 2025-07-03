Over a ton of meth seized during search of California drug lab, five arrested

article

Five people were arrested during a large meth lab bust in California.

On July 2, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement personnel, executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of North Street in the City of Taft in Kern County.

During a search of the property, officials seized approximately 242.4 pounds of methamphetamine and over 2,500 pounds of methamphetamine in solution, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

They dismantled the large methamphetamine conversion lab and arrested five people, all of whom are from Mexico.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said all five were arrested for their involvement in the "conspiracy to operate the clandestine methamphetamine conversion lab." Their charges include manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, maintaining a residence/place for drug sales and conspiracy to commit a crime.