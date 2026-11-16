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The Brief Los Angeles police are searching for a gunman after a 3-year-old was shot in the arm in Watts late Monday morning. The child is in stable condition, though a detailed description of the suspect has not yet been released. Police say a large-caliber rifle was used and the suspect was last seen driving a newer-model black Kia with paper plates.



Los Angeles police investigators are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting a 3-year-old in the arm in broad daylight in Watts late Monday morning.

What we know:

LAPD officers responded to the 9700 block of South Grape Street following reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the young victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The child was in stable condition, and it’s unknown if they were taken to the hospital.

The suspect was last seen traveling northbound on Grape Street. Their vehicle was described as a newer-model black Kia with paper plates.

A large-caliber rifle was also reportedly used in the shooting.

What we don't know:

A detailed description of the suspect was not available.