Hollywood Bowl shows for Kenny Loggins, Jim Messina postponed due to COVID case

Performances by Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina at the Hollywood Bowl scheduled for Friday evening and Saturday have been postponed due to a COVID-19 case among the show's "entourage."

According to the Bowl, the postponement is due to "a case of COVID among the performers."

On his Twitter page, Loggins said the case occurred "in the touring entourage."

"We're disappointed too, but what's most important is to keep everyone as safe as possible," he wrote. "Jimmy and I are looking forward to seeing you all at the rescheduled dates."

Bowl officials said new dates "will be announced as soon as they are confirmed, and tickets will automatically be valid for the new dates. Ticketholders have been emailed with details."