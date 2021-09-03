Kawhi Leonard breaks the internet after appearing in Drake’s latest music video

article

Friday was a slam dunk for fans of the Los Angeles Clippers and their favorite "Fun Guy."

NBA and hip-hop fans were given a pleasant surprise when rapper Drake dropped his latest music video that included a rare appearance by one of the top players in the league.

Drake’s "Way 2 Sexy" music video also features verses by rappers Future and Young Thug.

Angelenos will quickly recognize a portion of the music video shows the Santa Monica Pier, but it’s what happens about 2 minutes and 41 into the video that’s gaining buzz on social media: Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard as a backup dancer.

The entire music video is comedic in nature and Leonard’s cameo appears to pay homage to Leonard’s large hands. He is also known as "The Klaw."

Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, is Canadian and Kawhi Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to its first NBA title in franchise history in 2019. Leonard then signed a blockbuster deal with the Clippers in the 2019 offseason and re-signed with the franchise this offseason on a four-year deal.

The music video premiered the same day Drake released his sixth studio album "Certified Lover Boy."

In May, the two-time NBA Finals MVP teased a music project that includes NBA YouungBoy and Rod Wave. The proceeds from that project will go the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

