Katie Porter's heated exchange with journalist goes viral: 'I don't want all this on camera'

The Brief A video of California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter’s tense interview with a CBS reporter has gone viral. Porter, known for her tough questioning, appeared agitated after the reporter asked a series of follow-up questions. Her rivals in the 2026 governor’s race have criticized her, with some suggesting the exchange shows she is unfit for the job.



What we know:

During the interview, after being pressed on her need to appeal to Donald Trump voters, Porter said, "I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative. What is your question?"

As the conversation continued to break down, she told the reporter, "I don’t want to keep doing this. I’m going to call it," before clapping her hands and attempting to leave.

She later added, "I want to have a pleasant, positive conversation. … If every question you’re going to make up a follow-up question, then we’re never going to get there and we are just going to circle around."

When asked if she would continue to answer questions, Porter responded, "I don’t want this all on camera."

Porter's campaign later stated that the interview continued for 20 minutes after the tense exchange.

The backstory:

Porter built her reputation on Capitol Hill for her tough questioning of corporate executives during congressional hearings, often using a whiteboard.

A former law professor at the University of California, Irvine, she gained national attention for flipping a Republican-held congressional seat in Orange County in 2018.

Porter's 2024 bid for a U.S. Senate seat was unsuccessful.

She is now one of the leading candidates in the crowded 2026 race to replace term-limited Governor Gavin Newsom.

What they're saying:

The viral interview has drawn sharp criticism from Porter's opponents in the gubernatorial race.

Former state controller Betty Yee said in a statement, "Katie Porter is a weak, self-destructive candidate unfit to lead California. The stakes are simply too high for her to stay in this race."

She added, "If she can’t take the heat of a few simple questions, she won’t be able to withstand the fire in a real crisis."

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa posted a link to the interview on social media platform X, writing, "We need a leader who will solve hard problems and answer simple questions."

Another Democratic candidate, former Biden administration health secretary Xavier Becerra, also linked to the clip, writing, "I’m not interested in excluding any vote. Every Californian deserves affordable health care, safe streets, a roof over their head and a living wage."