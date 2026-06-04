Kathy Hilton out as WeHo Pride Grand Marshal following community backlash

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The Brief Kathy Hilton has withdrawn as the Grand Marshal Icon for the upcoming WeHo Pride Parade following community pushback. The controversy stems from her social ties to Donald Trump and a gay slur allegation made by a RHOBH castmate, which she flatly denies. In a joint statement, organizers announced that the 2026 WeHo Pride Parade will not name any Grand Marshal Icon honoree this year.



Kathy Hilton will no longer serve as the Grand Marshal Icon for Sunday's West Hollywood Pride Parade.

The decision follows intense community dialogue regarding her past social relationship with President Donald Trump and a recent reality television accusation.

What we know:

The decision for Hilton to step down was announced in a joint statement by the socialite, the city of West Hollywood, and the WeHo Pride production team.

Organizers acknowledged that her appointment "has generated a range of perspectives across our community."

The community feedback centered on two main issues.

First, Hilton and her husband, Rick Hilton, have had a past social relationship with Trump, which included attending a party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Second, Hilton's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" castmate, Erika Jayne, recently accused her of uttering a gay slur during a cast outing in Aspen, Colorado.

Following these discussions, officials confirmed that the 2026 WeHo Pride Parade will not designate a Grand Marshal Icon honoree at all.

Despite the withdrawal, the WeHo Pride weekend festivities will proceed as scheduled, beginning Friday night with the OUTLOUD music festival at West Hollywood Park and featuring a Saturday headline performance by the Pussycat Dolls.

The parade itself will take place on Sunday.

What we don't know:

The joint statement did not reveal who, if anyone, was leading the community pushback or if specific LGBTQ+ advocacy groups pressured organizers behind the scenes.

It also remains unclear if any other scheduled celebrity guests or performers threatened to boycott the event prior to Hilton's withdrawal.

What they're saying:

In the official joint statement, organizers expressed gratitude for the community's input.

"In recent days, community members have shared thoughtful feedback regarding the role and significance of Pride honorees. The city of West Hollywood is grateful for the respectful and sincere dialogue that has taken place. These conversations reflect the passion people have for WeHo Pride and underscore the importance of ensuring that WeHo Pride continues to honor the history, values, and diverse voices of the LGBTQ+ community."

Hilton released a personal statement emphasizing her ongoing commitment to the community while addressing the decision.

"I respect the thoughtful conversations that have taken place and remain deeply committed to supporting LGBTQ+ causes and visibility, including through my participation in GLAAD initiatives and events, and longstanding support of organizations such as the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation since its inception, Dr. Mathilde Krim, God's Love We Deliver, and Project Angel Food. My support for the community and WeHo Pride is unwavering."

Regarding the castmate allegation, the draft notes that Hilton has "flatly denied" and "strongly denied the accusation" that she used a gay slur.