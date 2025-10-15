Kaiser Permanente strike enters Day 2

Healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente are back on the picket lines for the second day of a planned five-day strike.

Despite inclement weather, thousands of unionized workers are participating in the walkout across 500 locations in California, Hawaii, and Oregon, demanding better wages and prioritization from their employer.

What we know:

The strike involves a diverse group of healthcare professionals, including registered nurses, pharmacists, midwives, physician assistants, rehab therapists, speech language pathologists, dietitians, and other healthcare workers.

Kaiser Permanente and the Alliance of Healthcare Unions have been negotiating since May, with wages being a central issue. Kaiser claims that their latest offer would increase wages by 21.5% over a four-year contract, stating that Alliance-represented employees currently earn 16% more than their peers elsewhere.

What they're saying:

"It's not a fair offer when we're already forty percent below market rate. So the fact that someone tells you they're gonna give you twenty-one point five within four years, it's not twenty-one point five even now, it's within four years. So by twenty twenty-nine you're gonna give us twenty-one percent, by then we're gonna be sixty to eighty percent below market. So it's it's too little, too late, we need it now," a healthcare worker told FOX 11.

The other side:

Kaiser Permanente has assured that their hospitals and medical offices will remain open and staffed during the strike. They emphasize that the proposed wage increase is competitive and above market rates.

What's next:

The strike is set to continue for three more days, with both parties yet to reach an agreement. Negotiations are ongoing, and the outcome remains uncertain as workers push for immediate wage adjustments and prioritization of their concerns.