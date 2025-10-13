Kaiser Permanente workers to begin five-day strike

The Brief Unionized Kaiser Permanente workers will begin a 5-day strike on Tuesday. Hospitals and medical offices will remain open. Some procedures may be rescheduled. The Alliance initially sought a 38% wage increase over four years, but now seeks 25%.



Thousands of unionized Kaiser Permanente registered nurses and other health professionals are set to begin a five-day strike Tuesday in California and Hawaii amid ongoing contract negotiations.

What we know:

Workers represented by the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals are expected to begin picketing at 7 a.m. at locations including the Kaiser South Bay Medical Center in Harbor City; Kaiser Woodland Hills Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley; and Kaiser Baldwin Park Medical Center in South Los Angeles.

Affected workers include registered nurses, pharmacists, nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, midwives, physician assistants, rehab therapists, speech language pathologists, dietitians and other specialty health-care professionals.

Impact to patients, visitors

Kaiser Permanente said it has prepared contingency plans to ensure services during the strike.

The company said hospitals and medical offices will remain open, and will shift appointments to virtual care via phone, video and e-chat. In some cases, some health appointments, elective surgeries and procedures will be rescheduled.

Kaiser emphasized that facilities will be staffed by physicians, experienced managers and trained staff with added licensed contract professionals as needed. Additionally, the company said it will be onboarding up to 7,600 nurses, clinicians and other staff to work during the strike -- individuals who have worked for them before.

More than 1,000 of Kaiser employees have also volunteered to be reassigned to work in strike locations, the company said.

Members can find the updates on care impacts at kp.org. Kaiser expects normal operations to resume after 7 a.m. Sunday.

What they're saying:

"We do not take the decision to strike lightly. A strike is always a last resort, reached only after every other option has been exhausted," the union said in a statement issued Sunday. "Over the past several months, our bargaining teams have met with Kaiser Permanente at both the local and national tables in good faith. When Kaiser requested mediation in recent weeks, we agreed in the hope of achieving a breakthrough. We've made ourselves available to meet anytime, anywhere throughout the 10-day notice period -- and beyond. Despite these efforts, Kaiser has not agreed to a contract that delivers on the core priorities of the frontline health care professionals who make Kaiser work every day. We're speaking up for better care."

The other side:

"We remain committed to bargaining in good faith for a fair agreement that balances fair pay with high-quality, affordable care," Kaiser said in a statement. "We will continue providing the care our members rely on while honoring employees and protecting patients."

According to Kaiser, the company has been working with the Alliance of Health Care Unions since May to reach new national and local agreements to support nearly 61,000 employees. The company said that the heart of the negotiation is a dispute about wages.

The company reported that Alliance-represented employees earn, on average, 16% more than peers elsewhere. Kaiser's latest offer would provide an additional 21.5% over the four-year contract, as well as improves medical and pension benefits, the company said.

"We value every member of our team, and our history of collaboration with labor unions," Kaiser Permanente said.

Reason for strike

The Alliance initially sought a 38% wage increase over four years, but now seeks 25%, which Kaiser Permanente described as a figure "out of step with today's economic realities and rising health care costs," according to the company.

Such a wage hike would increase the company's $6.3 billion annual payroll and may lead to higher rates for members and customers, with serious market implications, officials said.

"Our 21.5% offer will increase payroll for this group by nearly $2 billion in total by 2029," Kaiser said in a statement. "Anything beyond 21.5% will require us to further increase rates for our members and customers at a time when health care costs are increasingly unaffordable and many are having to make the difficult choice to go without coverage. We have a responsibility to the right thing for our employees and our members and customers."

Meanwhile, the union argued that Kaiser has the ability to pay -- saying that, in 2021, the company's reserves stood at $44 billion. In 2024, Kaiser reached $66 billion in reserves, an increase of $22 billion, the union said.

The union said its request for an increase of 25% was, in part, to address an 18.5% inflation increase.