ASTRO’s Moonbin found dead at 25: Reports

Moonbin, a member of the popular Korean pop group ASTRO, was found dead Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The 25-year-old artist was found in his apartment located in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea, by his manager, according to Soompi , an online media outlet that covers Korean entertainment and pop culture.

"It appears that Moonbin took his own life," police reportedly said, adding, "We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death."

Moonbin debuted with the group ASTRO in 2016, alongside members Jinjin, MJ, Cha Eun-woo, Sanha, and Rocky, according to ABS-CBN News.

FILE - Musical Group Astro, including members JinJin, MJ, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha attend the Red Carpet Photo Op at KCON 2017 at LA Conventtion Center on August 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Moonbin was set to perform in Jakarta, Indonesia, with the ASTRO sub-group Moonbin & Sanha on May 13, as part of their 2023 Moonbin & Sanha Fan Con Tour. It has since been canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to an Instagram post from Lumin Entertainment, an event promoter.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.