33 people in DTLA medically evaluated after 55-gallon drum emanating fumes prompts hazmat response

Thirty-three employees at the JW Marriott hotel near the Los Angeles Live entertainment venue in downtown L.A had to seek medical evaluation Friday after a 55-gallon drum emanating fumes prompted a hazmat response.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched shortly before noon to determine the contents of the drum. The drum, discovered at 11:58 a.m. at 1168 LA Live Way, was moved into a parking structure for cleaning when an employee complained of general sickness resulting from fumes emanating from unknown contents inside the drum. A hazardous materials team was requested and was preparing to open the drum to identify the product in question, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The LAFD Hazardous Materials Squad classified the product as non-hazardous and surveyed all areas, deeming them safe to occupy. LA County Hazardous Materials is on the scene, and while they finalize the exact product(s) involved, they have assured that people in the area may continue to notice the smell due to the quantity spilled; however, it is not hazardous and poses no public safety concern.

The incident is now transitioning to the LA County Health Department, and any further questions are referred to their agency.

Despite the ongoing investigation into the exact contents of the drum, it is considered a static situation with no public safety concerns.

"The HVAC units near the drum are shut down, and there are no evacuations required," Stewart reassured.