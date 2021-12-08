Jussie Smollett verdict: Ex-'Empire' actor convicted of staging attack, lying to Chicago police

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday on charges he staged a racist and homophobic attack on himself in January 2019 and then lied to Chicago police about it.

Smollett showed no visible reaction as the verdict was read.

The jury found the 39-year-old guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct — one count for each separate time he was charged with lying to police in the days immediately after the alleged attack. He was acquitted on a sixth count, of lying to a detective in mid-February, weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

Judge James Linn set a post-trial hearing for Jan. 27, and said he would schedule Smollett's sentencing at a later date. Disorderly conduct is a class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if convicted, Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

The jury deliberated for just over nine hours Wednesday and Thursday after a roughly one-week trial in which two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to fake the attack near his home in downtown Chicago three years ago.

The verdict came after a roughly one-week trial in which two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to fake an attack on him near his home in downtown Chicago in January 2019.

Initial charges brought in February 2019 that accused the former "Empire" actor of faking the assault were soon after tossed. But in February 2020, after special prosecutor Dan Webb looked into the case, a new six-count indictment was filed.

"The Jury has spoken. While this case has garnered a lot of attention, we hope as a county we can move forward. At the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office we will continue to focus on the important work of this office, prioritizing and prosecuting violent crime," Kim Foxx's office said in a statement following the guilty verdict.

Closing arguments took place Wednesday morning when special prosecutor Dan Webb said what Smollett did in January 2019 caused Chicago police to spend enormous amounts of time and resources investigating an alleged crime that turned out to be fake. Smollett, who is Black and gay, told police someone put a noose around his neck and yelled racist and homophobic slurs.

"Besides being against the law, it is just plain wrong to outright denigrate something as serious as a real hate crime and then make sure it involved words and symbols that have such historical significance in our country," Webb said.

He also accused Smollett of lying to jurors, saying surveillance video from before the alleged attack and that night contradicts key moments of Smollett’s testimony.

"At the end of the day, he lacks any credibility whatsoever," Webb said.

Defense attorney Nenye Uche called the brothers "sophisticated liars" who may have been motivated to attack Smollett because of homophobia or because they wanted to be hired to work as his security.

"These guys want to make money," he said.

Uche said in his closing argument that during testimony last week in the Chicago courtroom, one of the brothers "said ‘I don’t recall’ so many times, it is ridiculous."

"The entire prosecution’s case, including the foundation of the case, is built like a house of cards," Uche said.

On Monday, Smollett testified that he was returning home from buying a sandwich around 2 a.m. when someone yelled a racist, homophobic remark that referenced the TV show "Empire." The person also shouted something about "MAGA country," an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trump’s slogan "Make America Great Again." The slogan also had been scrawled on some hate mail – that included a drawing of a stick figure hanging by a noose – that Smollett had received at the "Empire" set, he testified.

Smollett said when he turned to confront the person, a man hit him in the head and he fell to the ground, where he said another man kicked him before the attackers ran away. Smollett said he noticed a rope, like a noose, around his neck after the attack. When he returned home, a friend called Chicago police, something Smollett said he wouldn’t have done because as a Black man he doesn’t trust police.

The Charges

GUILTY: Count 1 accused him of telling responding Chicago Police Officer Muhammed Baig at around 2:45 a.m., some 45 minutes after the purported attack, that he was the victim of a hate crime. He said two attackers put a rope around his neck. Count 2 refers to Smollett telling the same officer he was a victim of a battery, describing attackers beating and pouring bleach on him.

GUILTY: Counts 3 and 4 are when Smollett made the same claims but to a different officer, Kimberly Murray, later that morning, at just before 6 a.m.

GUILTY: Count 5 accuses Smollett of again telling Murray at around 7:15 p.m. that he was the victim of a battery.

NOT GUILTY: Count 6 refers to Smollett reporting on Feb. 14, 2019, to detective Robert Graves that he’d been a victim of an aggravated battery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.