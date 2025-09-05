Expand / Collapse search

Pyrite Fire: Evacuations issued after fire sparks in Jurupa Valley

Published  September 5, 2025 8:00pm PDT
Wildfires
Pyrite Fire continues to burn in Jurupa Valley

By Friday night the Pyrite Fire burned over 200 acres. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders were issued after a fire broke out Friday evening in Jurupa Valley

According to Cal Fire Riverside, the Pyrite Fire broke out around 5:20 p.m. near Pyrite Street and Granite Hills Drive. 

About 200 acres have burned and 0% is contained. 

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

Evacuation orders were issued for the following zones: 

  • JUR-0017
  • JUR- 0018
  • JUR-0019
  • JUR-0031

Evacuation warnings were issued for zones: 

  • JUR-0034
  • JUR-0020
  • JUR-0036

A Care and Reception Site has been established at Jurupa Valley High School at 10551 Belle Grave Ave. An animal shelter has been set up at 6851 Van Buren Boulevard.

For a full list of affected zones, visit: https://protect.genasys.com

The Source: Information for this story came from Cal Fire Riverside. 

