Pyrite Fire: Evacuations issued after fire sparks in Jurupa Valley

Evacuation orders were issued after a fire broke out Friday evening in Jurupa Valley.

According to Cal Fire Riverside, the Pyrite Fire broke out around 5:20 p.m. near Pyrite Street and Granite Hills Drive.

About 200 acres have burned and 0% is contained.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Evacuation orders were issued for the following zones:

JUR-0017

JUR- 0018

JUR-0019

JUR-0031

Evacuation warnings were issued for zones:

JUR-0034

JUR-0020

JUR-0036

A Care and Reception Site has been established at Jurupa Valley High School at 10551 Belle Grave Ave. An animal shelter has been set up at 6851 Van Buren Boulevard.

For a full list of affected zones, visit: https://protect.genasys.com