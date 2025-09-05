Pyrite Fire: Evacuations issued after fire sparks in Jurupa Valley
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders were issued after a fire broke out Friday evening in Jurupa Valley.
According to Cal Fire Riverside, the Pyrite Fire broke out around 5:20 p.m. near Pyrite Street and Granite Hills Drive.
About 200 acres have burned and 0% is contained.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Evacuation orders were issued for the following zones:
- JUR-0017
- JUR- 0018
- JUR-0019
- JUR-0031
Evacuation warnings were issued for zones:
- JUR-0034
- JUR-0020
- JUR-0036
A Care and Reception Site has been established at Jurupa Valley High School at 10551 Belle Grave Ave. An animal shelter has been set up at 6851 Van Buren Boulevard.
For a full list of affected zones, visit: https://protect.genasys.com
The Source: Information for this story came from Cal Fire Riverside.