Mexican singer-actor Julián Figueroa dead at 27

Singer-songwriter and actor Julián Figueroa has died. He was 27 years old.

Figueroa, who was the son of world-renowned Mexican singer Joan Sebastian and actress Maribel Guardia, was found dead in his home in Mexico City over the weekend. His cause of death has not been reported, but Guardia shared on Instagram that Figueroa's medical report indicated "he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation."

The guild for performers in Mexico known as ANDI confirmed the singer's death Sunday night.

"The National Association of Performers communicates the death of member Julián Figueroa," the tweet said in Spanish. "Actor and singer, has launched various albums like ‘Julián Figueroa y su banda.’ To his family and friends, our sincerest condolences."

Julian Figueroa performs on the set of Univisions "Despierta America" at Univision Studios on August 28, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/WireImage) Expand

Figueroa's mother took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news that her son was found unconscious, saying the police and emergency responders found him lifeless after someone called 911. Guardia said Figueroa's funeral would be private and asked the public for privacy.

"I beg your understanding for the deep pain we are going through, I would like to talk to all the people who are trying to communicate, but I really don't have the strength to do it yet. I beg everyone respect for our privacy and the painful moment we spent," Guardia's post read in Spanish.

Figuera had most recently appeared on Univision's "Mi Camino Es Amarte" soap opera, where he played the character of aspiring singer Leonardo Santos.

He shared his last post on Instagram on April 8 — dedicated to his late father Joan who died in 2015.

"How slowly 8 years have passed, since the day you left time tastes bitter," he shared. "People proclaim that time fixes everything, but it’s a vile lie every day it hurts more and without fear of hurting liabilities… here you go."

Figueroa continued, "Fans acclaim, ‘Long live the People’s Poet,’ but I don’t care, I just want my father. To hell with the Grammys, with fame and money, because the only I want is to hug you one more time. I love you dad and if your death hurts it’s because your life was very valuable to me."

Figueroa portrayed his father during his early years in the series "Por Siempre Joan Sebastian" in 2016.

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 28: Julian Figueroa is seen performing on the set of "Despierta America" at Univision Studios on August 28, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images) Expand

Sebastian died in 2015 following a battle with bone cancer.

Figueroa leaves behind a wife, Imelda Garza Tuñón, and son.