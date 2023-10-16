Journey into Darkness: An inside look at a 'Darkness Retreat'

In a world filled with constant stimulation, lights, and digital devices, one reporter embarked on a unique and challenging assignment: spending five days in complete darkness.

This experience is known as a Darkness Retreat, an ancient practice embraced by Tibetan Buddhists, ancient Egyptians, and even star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The journey took place at the Sky Cave retreat in the Oregon wilderness, where individuals immerse themselves in 24-hour darkness to find solace, reflection, and a deep connection with themselves.

Christina Pascucci, who began her experience on a Sunday, documented the entire process to understand what it's like to live without light, technology, or any external stimuli. While the initial day involved using infrared cameras to capture the surroundings, these cameras came down on the following day, leaving only an audio recorder to document the journey.

With no access to light, phones, or external distractions, the Darkness Retreat aims to create an environment that allows the nervous system to soften, making it appealing to those seeking relief from anxiety, PTSD, a desire to slow down, or even a technology detox.

Throughout the experience, Pascucci followed a daily routine that included meditation, journaling, and introspection. Days were spent in deep contemplation, dancing, and singing. They described how time seemed to lose its significance in the absence of daylight and external cues.

Despite initial apprehension, the Darkness Retreat provided a profound opportunity for introspection and self-discovery. Over the five days, Pascucci said she felt transformed, describing it as "one of the hardest things" she's ever done. While the Darkness Retreat isn't for everyone, it offers a unique chance to confront one's inner thoughts and feelings.

Sky Cave retreat owner, Scott Berman, explained that the experience is designed to allow individuals to disconnect from external stimuli and reconnect with themselves. For many, this unique approach provides a powerful reminder of who they are when all external influences are stripped away.

Experts are increasingly exploring the therapeutic potential of Darkness retreats, as they offer a space for deep self-reflection and healing. While not everyone may choose to embark on such an intense journey, it underscores the value of disconnecting from the noise of modern life and embracing moments of introspection.

Pascucci's experience, which she described as life-changing, highlighted the profound impact of spending time in darkness, away from the constant chatter of the external world. It encouraged them to reevaluate their relationship with technology and the need for periods of quiet reflection.

For those interested in experiencing a Darkness Retreat, the cost for a week-long journey at Sky Cave retreat is approximately $2,000, which includes therapy sessions to help participants prepare and decompress.

Christina Pascucci sees light again after five days of total darkness. (FOX 11)

As Pascucci emerged from her five days of uninterrupted darkness, she was reminded of the transformative power of solitude and reflection. The experience had given her a deeper understanding of herself and the importance of taking time to disconnect from the relentless pace of modern life.