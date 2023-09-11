Joseph Eskenazi, once oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor, dies at 105

Joseph Eskenazi, who was once the oldest living survivor of the Pearl Harbor attacks died over the weekend at the age of 105.

Army Pfc. Joseph Eskenazi was born on Jan. 30, 1918. For more than 70 years, he called Redondo Beach home. His family confirmed to FOX 11 that he died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Earlier this year, Eskenazi was honored along with eight other World War II veterans with a trip to the World War II museum in New Orleans.

On the day of the Pearl Harbor attack, Eskenazi remembered being shot at by a machine gun, and a close call with a bomb, which landed 50 feet from him, but didn't detonate.

"Luckily nothing happened to me, but I came that close," he said, "First with the bomb and then with the machine gun."

Days after his trip to New Orleans, Eskenazi celebrated his 105th birthday in Redondo Beach with family and friends. FOX 11 joined him on his special day.

When asked that day what his secret to living into your hundreds was, Eskenazi credited his active lifestyle and character.

"I don't let anything bother me too much," he said. "Just like a bird, they get wet, and they just shake it off."

"We always call him a hero," said granddaughter Marcella Mastrangelo. "And he always corrected me and said, 'I'm a survivor.'"