FBI looking for suspect wanted in 2008 Long Beach murder

The Brief Jose Manuel Flores is wanted for murder after fatally shooting an individual at a restaurant in Long Beach in 2008. He was charged in 2010, but managed to flee California. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.



The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the location of a man who is wanted for a murder that occurred in Long Beach in 2008.

Convicted murderer escapes

What we know:

Jose Manuel Flores, 47, is wanted for his alleged role in the shooting death of an individual inside the Brite Spot Restaurant in Long Beach on October 18, 2008.

Flores was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon on March 9, 2010 in Long Beach.

Somehow, Flores managed to flee California. The Long Beach Police Department then requested assistance from the FBI in order to locate Flores, who was thought to have fled south of the U.S. border.

According to the FBI, on June 24, 2010, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Flores after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Armed and dangerous

What you can do:

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Flores' location and arrest.

The FBI said Flores uses a date of birth of November 25, 1977 and was born in Florida. He has used aliases including "Willie" and "Malo." He has also used the suffix "Jr." at the end of his formal name.

Flores has brown eyes and brown hair and weighed approximately 160 lbs. in 2010, with a height of 5’7".

He has tattoos on his right arm, back, chest, head and neck. Flores has ties to or may visit Southern California and Mexico.

Officials say it's believed he's living in Mexico as he may have ties to the Los Zetas cartel in Mexico.

Flores should be considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the whereabouts of Flores is urged to contact the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565 or the Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244. You can also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.