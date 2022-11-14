John Aniston, ‘Days of our Lives’ icon and Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies

article

John Aniston, a staple on the mega-hit TV soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives,’ has died. He was 89.

His daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, announced the news Monday morning on social media alongside photos of the two of them over the years.

"You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain," she wrote.

"And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child. He served in the U.S. Navy.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ John Aniston and Jennifer Aniston at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

John Aniston’s character, Victor Kiriakis, has been with ‘Days of our Lives’ for decades. He first started playing the role in 1970, just a handful of years after the show’s inception.

He won a daytime Emmy award in 2017 for his work on the show, and just earlier this year he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

‘Days of our Lives’ shared a video of his time on the show over the years.

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on," the tweet read.

He also took on smaller, often guest TV role appearances over the years, including ‘The West Wing,’ ‘Cold Case,’ ‘Mad Men,’ and ‘Gilmore Girls.’

This story was reported from Detroit.