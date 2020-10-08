Job Finder: Lowes, MasterBrand Cabinets looking to hire

Lowes is looking to fill 300 stores in LA and Orange Counties. Depending on how much you want to work, the company is hiring part, full-time employees and seasonal workers at several of their store locations and distribution centers.

The company is looking for sales associates to work in different departments like hardware and flooring. They’re also looking for stocks, cashiers and more jobs are posted on their website jobs.lowes.com where you can also apply.

The local company that makes cabinets exclusively for Lowe’s is also hiring about 60 employees at their facility. MasterBrand Cabinets in Colton is recruiting folks to work in shipping or as assemblers, forklift drivers and more.

A representative told FOX 11's Rita Garcia that after 30 days the company is offering a sign-on bonus of $500 after 60 days. To apply visit the website on your screen masterband.com/careers.