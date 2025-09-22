Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Democratic congressional leaders, Hollywood unions to rally amid show's suspension

The Brief A rally is scheduled to be held in Hollywood in support of Jimmy Kimmel on Monday. Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taken off the air indefinitely following his remarks about Charlie Kirk. While some says it's an attack of free speech, others say he crossed the line.



Democratic Congressional leaders and Hollywood union members are set to unite shortly in response to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show suspension.

What we know:

They are scheduled to speak outside the Dolby Theater, which is across the street from where the show is taped.

Late night host Jimmy Fallon has been under fire over his comments about Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was shot and killed in Utah. On Sunday, an estimated 90,000 people attended Kirk's memorial service as he was laid to rest in Arizona.

RELATED COVERAGE: Charlie Kirk funeral draws thousands; Trump, top officials deliver tributes

Some people are frustrated over ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air indefinitely, arguing the suspension is an attack on free speech.

Others say he crossed the line and should be canceled.

Organizers for Monday’s rally say the intent is to "defend Americans' constitutional right to free speech and against the FCC's threats and intimidation."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The congressional delegation planning to attend includes Representatives Laura Friedman, Judy Chu, Gil Cisneros, among others.

They will be joined by members of the Writers Guild of America, the Directors Guild of America, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Teamsters.

What's next:

The rally begins at 11 a.m. Organizers say the event will also highlight the impact the show's suspension will have on writers and crews that support filming and production.