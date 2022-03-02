Jim Fire: Crews battling blaze in Cleveland National Forest in Corona

Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service and Orange County Fire Authority are working to knock down a 60-acre blaze that sparked Wednesday afternoon in the Cleveland National Forest in the Holy Jim trail area in Corona.

The crews are being assisted by two air rankers and two water-dropping helicopters.

Fire authorities said no evacuation orders were in place and no structures were threatened.

The Jim Fire could be seen from areas in Riverside and Orange counties. Fire authorities in Orange County told residents who could see the smoke column that the fire was not a threat.

The fire sparked on what was yet another warm day in Southern California. At the time of the fire, Corona reached an afternoon high of 85 degrees with calm winds.

Fire officials said the fire is growing at a moderate rate of speed and that additional resources have been ordered.

No further information was immediately available.

