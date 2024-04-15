Increased security at religious centers across Southern California amid Israel tensions

Rabbi Mendel Lipskier at Chabad of Sherman Oaks hopes the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel won't translate into trouble here in Southern California.

Lipskier said they've been beefing up their security at the Ventura Boulevard synagogue ever since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

"We have more security cameras. We have more security personnel; have more volunteers and LAPD has really given that extra measure," Lipskier said.

LAPD says it is closely monitoring what is happening in the Middle East and vowed to "Ensuring safeguards to houses of worship and sensitive areas throughout all communities in Los Angeles."

Meanwhile, Sheriff Robert Luna said there have been no credible threats reported across Los Angeles County but acknowledged that things could change.

Luna says his agency is being vigilant for safety sake adding, "We make sure that our patrol resources are keeping a very close eye on really all religious institutions, not just Jewish, but Muslim, Christian just across the board. We want to make sure that everybody's safe."

Alexander Zaystev heads up the security community initiative at the Jewish Federation Los Angeles. He says they can't predict what Israel might do but adds, "We have been monitoring for any potential threats here."

But on the other hand, we have to be ready with whatever Israel does if they do anything, right?" since Passover starts Monday at sundown.

"Passover has historically been really sensitive in the sense that we've had many attacks occur throughout the US on Passover," Zaystev said.

Dov Waxman, with UCLA's Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, says during Passover, "We've already seen attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions and Jewish businesses since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas."

He also thinks it's likely there will be a response from Israel.

"I'm alert and vigilant. I'm not worried and always watching for anything that's out of the norm," Lipskier said.

Sheriff Luna says if you see, read, or become aware of something to be concerned about call Crimestoppers 1-800-222-Tips or you can email them at LA Crimestoppers.org.