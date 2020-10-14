Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM PDT until FRI 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
2
Heat Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains

Jetpack spotted flying near LAX for second time in weeks

Published 
LAX
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - For the second known time this year, a jetpack was seen flying close to commercial airplanes near Los Angeles International Airport.

Around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, the FAA said a China Airlines crew reported seeing what appeared to be a person on a jetpack at an approximate altitude of 6,000 feet. 

The jet pack was spotted about seven miles northwest of LAX. 

The FAA has alerted local law enforcement and will be looking into the report. 

Back on August 31st, an American Airlines pilot reported seeing a mystery person in a jetpack flying in the path of incoming jets. 

Here's video of our earlier report from August:

Jetpack seen flying near planes at LAX

RELATED: Mystery jetpack man flying by commercial pilots at LAX may have been a mannequin on a drone

Currently, the FBI is still investigating an incident that took place in late August, when the two airline pilots say they spotted someone flying a jetpack as they were flying into LAX.

Both jet pack sightings are under investigation. 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.