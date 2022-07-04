Jet skier on Colorado River loses control, hits 4 people in 'swim-only' section, Arizona police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The Bullhead City Police Department says a crash involving a jet skier and four others on the Colorado River took place on July 4.

In a tweet, the police department said it's investigating the crash that happened at Community Park around 4:40 p.m. when a jet skier reportedly lost control and drove into the "swim-only" area, hitting four people.

Police say Iridian Jazmin Basoco, 26 of Las Vegas, Nevada was the person driving the jet ski. She reportedly rented it from a local business.

"Her signature was on the City mandated consumer protection form and she was wearing a business wristband as required by City law. Per City ordinance, all operators of rented personal watercraft are required to wear wristbands signifying that they have watched and understand a City safety video," police said.

As for the victims, Ricardo Aponte Almanza, 43 of Corona, California, was flown to University Medical Center trauma center in Las Vegas in critical condition. Jose Rivas, 21 of Los Angeles, California was flown to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

Two other victims, a 34-year-old woman from Bakersfield, California and a 30-year-old man from Los Angeles were treated and released from the hospital.

"Once the investigation is completed and blood test results are returned, the report will be forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for review," police said.