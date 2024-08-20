Jennifer Lopez is reportedly filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

According to a report from TMZ, Lopez filed the divorce papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The report of the couple's split comes after two years of marriage.

In TMZ's report, Lopez had apparently listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024. "J.Lo" did not say in the legal documents that there's a prenup, TMZ's report adds.

Should the divorce be finalized, this would mark the end of Lopez's fourth marriage. Prior to saying "I do" with Affleck, J.Lo was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.

Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, were first engaged in 2002 before calling off the engagement in 2004. The couple reunited in 2021 after Lopez's breakup with former MLB star-turned-FOX-Sports-MLB-studio analyst Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez and Affleck had been at center of divorce rumors for months. In previous reports, the two were believed to have lived separately earlier in the year. According to a May 2024 report from People magazine, Lopez lived in a Beverly Hills home that the couple had previously lived together while Affleck was staying at a rental spot a few miles away.