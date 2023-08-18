Jared Shadeed: Search for missing immigration attorney leads to Atwater Village

The search to find an attorney who vanished while on a road trip to Seattle has led authorities to Southern California.

Family and friends have been desperately searching for Jared Shadeed, an immigration attorney from the East Coast. He was last known to be staying at a short-term rental in Seattle's Capitol Hill area.

FOX 11 exclusively obtained surveillance video from his family that shows him checking into an Airbnb he rented in Seattle on July 30. In another video, it shows him bringing in his luggage, computer and phone before he leaves moments later.

Ring video shows Jared Shadeed in Seattle on July 30, 2023.

That’s the last time he was seen and officials said he left all of his belongings behind.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, his Volkswagen SUV was found in Los Angeles’ Atwater Village neighborhood where investigators believe it was left on or around Aug. 4. The vehicle even has a parking ticket on the windshield since it hasn’t been moved in days.

Now, there’s also a note on the vehicle’s windshield written by his friends that says in part, "If you see this, please know that your friends miss you and we love you."

Shadeed’s friends were in the LA area Thursday with Los Angeles Police Department investigators after they were informed by a private detective his vehicle was parked there.

His family said Shadeed is a graduate of Duke University and had been living his dream in Washington D.C. working as an immigration attorney. Recently, they said the 27-year-old quit his job and took off on a road trip that included visiting LA and driving up the coast to Seattle.

"We’re here to support him, find him, and we’re willing to do everything that we can to make sure he’s ok," said his college friend, Ayan Nur-Bramwell.

Concern continues to grow over his wellbeing and it’s unknown if it was Shadeed who left the vehicle in Atwater Village.

His loved ones are hoping the LAPD will take over the investigation, who has been working with Seattle PD. The family told FOX 11 Seattle authorities have yet to run Shadeed’s financial records, Uber account, and other ways that could help find him.

Jared Shadeed

Those with information on Shadeed’s whereabouts are asked to contact the police.