James B. Milliken, University of Texas chancellor, named UC President

The Brief James B. Milliken has been appointed as the next president of the University of California's system. Milliken will begin his role on August 1. He succeeds Michael V. Drake, who steps down on July 31.



James B. Milliken, currently the chancellor of the University of Texas system, has been appointed as the next president of the University of California's system of 10 campuses.

What we know:

Milliken, 68, has been named the new president of the University of California system, following a six-month search.

James B. Milliken / Photo credit: Charlie Palafox, University of Texas

Milliken brings over 25 years of experience leading major public university systems. Milliken has previously served as chancellor of the City University of New York and led the University of Nebraska system.

His leadership at the University of Texas included initiatives to cover tuition for students from families earning under $100,000, record-high enrollment, and significant research spending.

Milliken's appointment was announced by the UC Board of Regents on Friday.

He will assume his role as UC president on August 1, with an annual salary of $1,475,000.

His predecessor, Michael V. Drake, has served since 2020 and will step down on July 31.

What they're saying:

Janet Reilly, chair of the UC Board of Regents, praised Milliken's leadership qualities and experience, stating, "Chancellor Milliken embodies the qualities and leadership experiences the University of California community needs at this moment."

UC Regent Carmen Chu emphasized Milliken's ability to navigate change and position the institution for long-term success.

The Source: Information for this story is from the University of California website.



