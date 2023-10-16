Jacobo Juarez Cedillo death: Family to discuss unanimous verdict holding city, LAPD responsible

The family of Jacobo Juarez Cedillo, who died in 2019 after he was detained by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department in Van Nuys, is set to discuss the jury's unanimous verdict holding those officers and the city of Los Angeles responsible for his death, which they alleged was due to excessive force.

Additionally, new video will be released by the LAPD showing the moments leading up to Cedillo's death.

Cedillo's daughter, Nicole Juarez Zelaya, filed the lawsuit against the LAPD and the city, claiming the officers restricted her father's breathing as they handcuffed him and held him on the ground using their body weight for nearly five minutes "even though he was cooperative and had committed no crime."

"Then, after he went unconscious, he was awakened again only to be put immediately back face down with the same two officers putting their entire body weight on his back until he ultimately died," his family said in a statement through their lawyer, Dale K. Galipo.

Shortly afterward, Cedillo became unresponsive. He never recovered and died in a hospital five days later.

"The jury specifically returned a finding that the City of Los Angeles failed to train its police officers with respect to the risks of positional and restraint asphyxia, which led to the death of Jacobo," the family's lawyer added.

"I’m very pleased with the jury verdict finding that the use of force and restraint was excessive and caused the death and awarding fair damages for his pre-death pain and suffering and loss of life. Further, the finding that the LAPD had inadequate training on restraint and positional asphyxia is very significant. It is my hope in bringing these cases to trial and getting substantial jury verdicts that law enforcement agencies will take notice and better train their officers and reduce the incidents of excessive force and unnecessary deaths," Galipo added.

The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.