VIDEO: Jack Black sings ‘School of Rock’ song to terminally ill teen

A heartwarming moment between actor Jack Black and a young fan battling a terminal illness was captured on video at a fundraising event in the Palos Verdes Estates.

The video shows Black being introduced to a terminally ill child named Abraham and a short time later, the young fan sings a short snippet of the song "Legend of the Rent," featured in the movie "School of Rock," to the actor who starred in the film. Black then continued to sing the entire song while he held 15-year-old Abraham’s hand.

Abraham’s mother, Veronica, said in an interview with Upworthy that her son was diagnosed with Pearson syndrome, which is a rare mitochondrial disease. She added for the past year, Abraham has been in palliative care with Providence TrinityKids Care in Torrance.

The event was held on Oct. 8 and raises funds for children in pediatric hospice and palliative care. Black has hosted the event through the years.

