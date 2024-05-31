The Issue Is: Robert Rivas and John McEntee

This week, Elex Michaelson is joined in studio by California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, who, aside from Governor Gavin Newsom, is the most powerful politician in the California government.

Rivas and Michaelson discuss California's budget, his push for an education bond on the November ballot, efforts to curb retail theft, the homelessness crisis, his journey to the Speakership, and more.

Next, on a week where Former President Trump was convicted by a New York jury for falsifying business records, Michaelson is also joined by Trump's former advisor John McEntee.

Beyond the verdict, McEntee, who went on to create the Conservative dating app "The Right Stuff," also discusses his opposition to a possible TikTok ban, he says Republicans were duped into supporting the ban. He also updates viewers on his own quest for love, having last year documented 50 first dates through his own app.

"The Issue Is" is California's only statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.