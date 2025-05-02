The Issue Is: Sen. Alex Padilla; Areva Martin and Jennifer Horn
Sen. Alex Padilla (D – Calif.) discusses President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office – from immigration to tariffs to his wildfire response.
On a lighter note, Padilla also discusses the congressional baseball game and his love of baking.
Then, "The Issue Is:" panel Areva Martin and Jennifer Horn debate Kamala Harris' reemergence on the national stage, President Trump's first 100 days, and Gov. Gavin Newsom's battle with Elon Musk.
"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show.