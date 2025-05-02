Expand / Collapse search

The Issue Is: Sen. Alex Padilla; Areva Martin and Jennifer Horn

By
Published  May 2, 2025 11:22pm PDT
The Issue Is
FOX 11

The Issue Is: Alex Padilla; Areva Martin and Jennifer Horn

Sen. Alex Padilla (D – Calif.) discusses President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office. In a panel discussion, Areva Martin and Jennifer Horn also weighs in on Trump's second term, in addition to discussing Kamala Harris' return to the national spotlight.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D – Calif.) discusses President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office – from immigration to tariffs to his wildfire response. 

On a lighter note, Padilla also discusses the congressional baseball game and his love of baking. 

Then, "The Issue Is:" panel Areva Martin and Jennifer Horn debate Kamala Harris' reemergence on the national stage, President Trump's first 100 days, and Gov. Gavin Newsom's battle with Elon Musk. 

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show. 

The Issue Is