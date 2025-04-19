The Issue Is: Rob Bonta; Bob Shrum & Jessica Milan Patterson

This week, California became the first state in the country to sue the Trump administration over tariffs.

With us to discuss: the Attorney General of California, Rob Bonta. We also talk about California's likely lawsuit over Americorps funding & his role (or lack thereof) in the Menendez case.

Then, we welcome our panel from the USC Center for the Political Future: legendary Democratic strategist Bob Shrum & former California Republican Party chair Jessica Milan Patterson.

They discuss the tariffs, immigration, and the future of the Democratic Party.

Plus, we celebrate Bob Shrum's upcoming retirement as the Director of the USC Center for the Political Future.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show.