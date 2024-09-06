The Issue Is: RNC Chair Michael Whatley, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan

This week, we discuss the effort to reform California's Proposition 47 via Proposition 36.

Prop. 36 allows felony charges and increases sentences for certain drug and theft crimes.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan was the first Democratic mayor to endorse the measure, despite opposition from Governor Newsom and many Democratic legislative leaders.

Mayor Mahan also discusses how he's handling homeless encampments after the recent Supreme Court decisions.

We also sit down exclusively with RNC Chairman Michael Whatley at a voter integrity event in Buena Park.

Whatley is encouraging Republicans to be poll workers and election observers.

We talk about Donald Trump's recent comments that he would have won California if Jesus Christ was counting the votes.

"The Issue Is" is California's only statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.