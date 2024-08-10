The Issue Is: Newsom cleans up, a Democrat defects and Brian Tyler Cohen on 'Shameless' Republicans

It's another unprecedented week in politics. Elex Michaelson breaks it all down with an all-star lineup of guests, this week on "The Issue Is."

First, Elex Michaelson joins Governor Gavin Newsom as he picks up trash at a Southern California homeless encampment. The cleanup coming weeks after Newsom issued an executive order urging local leaders to clear encampments on state land. Newsom telling Michaelson he's frustrated that those local leaders have yet to do more. He also weighs in on the latest in the 2024 Presidential race and celebrates US-China Panda diplomacy.

Next, Michaelson is joined by State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil. Alvarado-Gil was first elected in 2022 as a Democrat, but this week she announced she would be switching parties, becoming the first state lawmaker in nearly 80 years to switch parties while in office.

Also in-studio is progressive podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen. Cohen is out with a new book "Shameless: Republicans' Deliberate Dysfunction and the Battle to Preserve Democracy." Tyler Cohen discusses what he calls misleading branding points of the Republican party, messaging lessons the Democratic party have learned from President Trump, and the dueling lines of attack as we inch closer and closer to election day.

"The Issue Is" is California's only statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.