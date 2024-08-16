The Issue Is: Nancy Pelosi on 'The Art of Power'

This week, one of the most powerful legislators in U.S. political history joins "The Issue Is" for an exclusive interview as Elex Michaelson sits down with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi, the two-time Speaker, and 19-term California Congresswoman, is out with a new book, "The Art of Power," where she recounts her own transformation from housewife to House Speaker and recounts some of her greatest legislative accomplishments and the moments that have defined her time in D.C..

Among the topics Pelosi and Michaelson discuss are President Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 race and Kamala Harris's ascension to the top of the ticket, Pelosi calling it "stupid" that people say Biden was ousted by a "coup."

Pelosi also discusses her relationship with past Presidents, from helping pass the Affordable Care Act during the Obama Administration, to how negotiating differed between Presidents Bush and Trump, Pelosi not holding back when asked about her thoughts on Trump, calling him "grotesque."

"The Issue Is" is California's only statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.

In news of the day, Pelosi weighs in on the Israel-Hamas war, the California Senate race, solving California's homelessness crisis, and much more.