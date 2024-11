This week, Donald Trump won every swing state and is on track to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

How did he do it? What happened to Kamala Harris? And how should California respond?

Joining us to discuss is Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine), Peter Hamby of PUCK News, and KFI AM 640's John Kobylt.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show.