The Issue Is: Katie Porter, Mike Madrid and Matt Mahan

Katie Porter is running for California Governor.

This is the first TV sit-down interview of her campaign. She talks about why she's running, how she'd fight Trump, what she'd do about housing, how she's different from Gov. Newsom, and the possibility of former VP Kamala Harris running.

Then, a conversation with political strategist Mike Madrid. He's one of the leading experts on Latino voting patterns...and he explains their increasing connection with Donald Trump. He also discusses Gov. Newsom's podcast and the race for California Governor.

The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show. Watch full episodes by clicking here.