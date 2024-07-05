The Issue Is: Kara Swisher

This week, "The Issue Is" goes digital.

Elex Michaelson is joined for the full half-hour by prolific tech journalist Kara Swisher. Swisher, known for her interviews with the biggest names in tech and her podcasting, including "The Pivot Podcast" with Scott Galloway, is out with a new bestseller, "Burn Book: A Tech Love Story," pulling back the curtain on the digital revolution and the tech pioneers who "wanted to change the world, but broke it instead."

In a wide-ranging conversation, Swisher discusses resistance to changing tech and how history may be repeating with the advent of artificial intelligence.

She also reveals her experience with and insights on some of the those tech pioneers she profiles in her book, from Apple's Steve Jobs and Microsoft's Bill Gates to Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla and X's Elon Musk.

Swisher also wades into the world of politics, talking about California Governor Gavin Newsom's affinity for tech as a frequent early adopter and explaining the growing political divide in Silicon Valley, as more and more flock to supporting former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

"The Issue Is" is California's only statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.