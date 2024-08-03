The Issue Is: Frank Luntz takes us inside his Oval Office

This week, "The Issue Is" broadcasts from the Oval Office... well, sort of.

Elex Michaelson visits the L.A.-area home of longtime pollster and political consultant Frank Luntz, in which Luntz has created a scale replica of the Oval Office. The home also includes a replica of the Lincoln bedroom, a bowling alley, shooting gallery, and arcade, all adorned with memorabilia and news-clippings from Presidential history.

With less than 100 days until one of the most unprecedented Presidential elections in modern history, Luntz breaks down the state of the quickly-changing race, laying out what he thinks would be the most effective lines of attack for both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris against the other. For Trump, Luntz says the line against Harris should be "can you name one thing she accomplished as Vice President?" For Harris, Luntz suggests the line against Trump is "is this as good as it gets?"

Luntz, who is best known for his focus groups, also discusses the impact of language and word choice on truth, the Veepstakes, Presidential trivia, the wants of swing state voters, and much more.

