Expand / Collapse search

The Issue Is: Former Governor Jerry Brown, Dr. Drew Pinsky

By
Published  November 22, 2024 11:06pm PST
The Issue Is
FOX 11

The Issue Is: Jerry Brown and Drew Pinsky

This week, former California Governor Jerry Brown joins The Issue Is to discuss Donald Trump's election win and how Democrats may be to blame. Dr. Drew Pinsky weighs in on Trump's push to "Make America Healthy Again" and Dr. Oz being appointed a member of the cabinet.

This week, an "Issue Is:" exclusive. Former California Governor Jerry Brown gives us his first interview since Donald Trump's re-election as President. Brown offers his insights into why Trump won, how Democrats became out of touch, and where his party should go from here?

Plus, he weighs in on Governor Gavin Newsom's job performance, the changing nature of crime in California, and Brown's life in Colusa County. 

Then, we talk with Dr. Drew Pinsky about Pres.-Elect Trump's efforts to "Make America Healthy Again," and his friendships with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz. 

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show. Watch full episodes at TheIssueIsShow.com 