The Issue Is: Charlie Kirk, Scott Turner

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom released his first podcast in the "This is Gavin Newsom" series. It features an interview with Charlie Kirk. In it, the Governor agrees with Kirk that it is unfair for those born male to compete in female sports.

Kirk gives us the first interview after the release of that podcast. We meet up with him on the campus of Cal State Northridge, where he's hosting a "prove me wrong" event in the middle of the campus.

Then, we travel to South Los Angeles to sit down with President Trump's new Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Scott Turner. The Secretary checks out SoLa Impac, Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and Hollywood to talk about California's fires and homelessness.

