The Issue Is: Biden defiant as calls grow for him to step aside

This week, following his shaky debate performance, the chorus of Democratic lawmakers calling for President Biden to step aside continued to grow. Biden, defiant, saying he's staying.

Axios national political correspondent Alex Thompson has been at the forefront of reporting on growing concerns over Biden's age and mental fitness, he joins Elex Michaelson on "The Issue Is" with his latest behind-the-scenes reporting. Thompson reacts to Biden's meeting with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), which came with everything but an over endorsement. Thompson also reveals what he's learned about the roles that Hunter Biden and President Barack Obama are playing in the tug-of-war over Biden's political future.

Next, Michaelson is joined by Tom Perez. Perez, who previously served as Labor Secretary and DNC Chair, now serves as a Senior Advisor to President Biden. Perez responds to the criticism of Biden's fitness for office, revealing what it is like to work closely with Biden everyday. Perez also discusses the latest at the southern border, and the steps the administration is taking to curb the border crisis.

Finally, Michaelson is joined by commentator Dave Rubin. Rubin, who describes himself as a Classical Liberal, responds to the current disarray within the Democratic Party while also describing what he'd like to hear from President Trump at next week's RNC. Rubin also reacts to Governor Gavin Newsom's new podcast, describes how fatherhood has changed him, and offers the history of his annual practice of going off the grid every August.

