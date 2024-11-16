Expand / Collapse search

The Issue Is: Adam Schiff, Antonio Villaraigosa, Harvey Levin

By
Published  November 16, 2024 12:44am PST
How did Donald Trump win the presidency? What happened to Latino voters? Where do Democrats go from here?

With us this week:

  • Senator-elect Adam Schiff: He discusses his own Senate win, his conversation with rival Steve Garvey, how he could work with Trump, and death threats against him
  • Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa: The Democratic candidate for California Governor slams his party's treatment of Latino voters, oil refineries, and crime policies.
  • TMZ founder Harvey Levin: He argues that Democrats have been "bullies" towards people who disagree with them...and lost a lot of voters in the process.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show.
 