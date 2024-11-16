The Issue Is: Adam Schiff, Antonio Villaraigosa, Harvey Levin

How did Donald Trump win the presidency? What happened to Latino voters? Where do Democrats go from here?

With us this week:

Senator-elect Adam Schiff: He discusses his own Senate win, his conversation with rival Steve Garvey, how he could work with Trump, and death threats against him

Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa: The Democratic candidate for California Governor slams his party's treatment of Latino voters, oil refineries, and crime policies.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin: He argues that Democrats have been "bullies" towards people who disagree with them...and lost a lot of voters in the process.

