The Isley Brothers honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Brief The Isley Brothers were honored Wednesday with the 2,834th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking seven decades of musical influence. The ceremony featured guest speakers including Terry Lewis and Sony Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt. The group is celebrated for pioneering hits like "Shout" and "Twist and Shout," which served as a foundational influence for bands like The Beatles.



The Isley Brothers on Wednesday received a permanent place in Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the Walk of Fame.

The ceremony honors a legacy that spans from 1950s gospel to revolutionary R&B and funk.

What we know:

Their star is the 2,834th added to the famous sidewalk since its completion in 1961.

From their early days in Cincinnati to their mainstream explosion in New York City, the band has achieved nearly every major musical milestone, including a 1992 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

The group holds the unique distinction of being the only band to be both sampled by Notorious B.I.G. and covered by The Yardbirds.

What they're saying:

"I want to thank all of our fans, all of our fans, each and every one of them," Ronald Isley said. "We've been doing this for 67 years, and God bless you all. God bless every one of you. ... I want to say, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. And my family out there, my grandkids, my son, my daughter, my wife and mother-in-law, thank you, thank you, thank you."

Ernie Isley said the honor "is unspeakable. I really don't have the words for it."

(L-R) Ernie Isley and Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers attend the ceremony honoring them with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"I guess I would like to thank the Lord for extending to The Isley Brothers and the Isley family his divine grace that helped us stay together and helped us with the inspiration of the music. ... You all have been wonderful. I wish I had the words actually to be able to completely express it the way I desire. But God bless each and every one of you."

He concluded his remarks by saying, "My heart's full."

Timeline:

1957: The brothers moved to New York City to pursue rock 'n' roll after the tragic death of their brother Vernon.

1959: The group wrote and released "Shout," which later became a Grammy Hall of Fame inductee.

1960s: Musical icons Jimi Hendrix and Elton John toured as backing musicians for the group.

1973: Ernie and Marvin Isley, along with Chris Jasper, joined to form the group’s famous "3+3" era configuration.

2020: The band was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

2026: The Isley Brothers receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What's next:

The ceremony solidifies the group's Guinness World Record for the longest span on the U.S. R&B album chart by a group—a staggering 45 years.