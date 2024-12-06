Fears grow of increased street racing as Irwindale Speedway is set to close

The Brief Irwindale Speedway & Dragstrip will close for good for the 2024 season. It's final race, Farewell Extravaganza, is Dec. 21.



After 25 years, the beloved Irwindale Speedway will permanently close at the end of this month.

The final race is Dec. 21. On Dec. 5 they held the final Thursday Night Thunder race.

With the speedway closing, many people think racers will move into residential neighborhoods.

"You see all the cars here, they have nowhere else to do it. And with Fontana closing too, it just makes it more prone to the streets," said one racing fan.

"All the street takeovers are just going to increase. A lot of people have been coming here, they have been trying to get out of the streets," said another fan visiting the raceway.

The area will be bulldozed to make way for an industrial park with warehouses.

Since opening in 1999, the Irwindale Speedway has been home to NASCAR races, demolition derbies, street-legal drag racing, and Formula Drift.