Bicyclist killed in Irwindale by suspect fleeing police in alleged stolen vehicle

Southern California authorities said a bicyclist was struck and killed by an alleged stolen vehicle in Irwindale Tuesday night.

El Monte Police officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle at a Toyota dealership on Peck Road. Officers observed the SUV as it left the area and initiated a traffic stop before the suspect drove away. Authorities said there was a short pursuit. However, that lasted less than a minute before it was called off.

Minutes later, the fatal crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. near Arrow Highway and Rivergrade Road involving the suspected stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located the bicyclist on the roadway where "life-saving measures" were attempted. The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Irwindale Police Department.

The suspect exited the vehicle on Arrow Highway and took off running before being located and taken into custody by responding officers.

The driver, Jonathon Del Carmen Calixto, a 29-year-old from Hanford, was arrested and transported to the West Covina Jail. Officials said he faces felony charges including murder.

The name of the victim has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.