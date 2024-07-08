Suspect wanted in Irvine homicide at sober living facility arrested in Barstow

The suspect wanted in connection to a homicide investigation at a sober living facility in Irvine was located and arrested in Barstow on Monday morning, authorities said.

Around 6 a.m., officers with the Irvine Police Department responded to a residential area near Tyler Place and Boulder Creek Way, located near the intersection of Jamboree Road and Portola Parkway, after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from blunt force trauma. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene. He was later located in Barstow by California Highway Patrol officers, where he was subsequently taken into custody.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect were residents at a sober living facility. Their names have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately provided.